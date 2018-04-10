Former 4th grade teacher faces sex misconduct charges involving multiple boys in northwest Indiana

Associated Press
5:38 PM, Apr 10, 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A former northwest Indiana teacher faces nearly two dozen charges for his alleged sexual misconduct with boys during after-school baseball lessons.

Joe Kimerer, 46, was fired in March as a fourth-grade teacher and baseball coach at Amelia Earhart Elementary School after the allegations surfaced.

The Journal & Courier reports Kimerer initially faced 13 charges, including vicarious sexual gratification with a child, for his alleged actions with male students during after-school baseball pitching lessons at the Lafayette school.

But he’s now charged with a total of 21 counts after three additional boys told authorities that he’d victimized them. Kimerer also faces two counts of violating no-contact orders for allegedly leaving notes of apology for two of his alleged victims’ fathers.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Kimerer’s attorney.

