Former 4th grade teacher faces sex misconduct charges involving multiple boys in northwest Indiana
Associated Press
5:38 PM, Apr 10, 2018
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A former northwest Indiana teacher faces nearly two dozen charges for his alleged sexual misconduct with boys during after-school baseball lessons.
Joe Kimerer, 46, was fired in March as a fourth-grade teacher and baseball coach at Amelia Earhart Elementary School after the allegations surfaced.
The Journal & Courier reports Kimerer initially faced 13 charges, including vicarious sexual gratification with a child, for his alleged actions with male students during after-school baseball pitching lessons at the Lafayette school.
But he’s now charged with a total of 21 counts after three additional boys told authorities that he’d victimized them. Kimerer also faces two counts of violating no-contact orders for allegedly leaving notes of apology for two of his alleged victims’ fathers.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Kimerer’s attorney.