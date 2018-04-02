17-year-old killed after vehicle crashes into Tipton County creek

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A 17-year-old was killed when his vehicle crashed into a Tipton County creek Friday.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of E. County Road 500 N.

Emergency crews found a vehicle upside down in a creek. They tried to open the vehicle's door, but couldn't due to the water and vehicle conditions.

The vehicle was removed, and 17-year-old Kaleb Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren't sure why the vehicle left the road, but believe speed was a contributing factor.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos