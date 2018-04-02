17-year-old killed after vehicle crashes into Tipton County creek

Partly Cloudy
HI: 47°
LO: 43°
A 17-year-old was killed when his vehicle crashed into a Tipton County creek Friday.
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A 17-year-old was killed when his vehicle crashed into a Tipton County creek Friday.
The crash happened in the 4500 block of E. County Road 500 N.
Emergency crews found a vehicle upside down in a creek. They tried to open the vehicle's door, but couldn't due to the water and vehicle conditions.
The vehicle was removed, and 17-year-old Kaleb Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police aren't sure why the vehicle left the road, but believe speed was a contributing factor.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder
Top Trending Videos
Severe storm threat Tuesday.
A 17-year-old was killed when his vehicle crashed into a Tipton County creek Friday.
A once-touted downtown Kokomo building project is now up for sale and its one remaining tenant is moving out.
Four people were killed in another violent weekend in Indianapolis.
It seems like nobody is happy about central Indiana getting snow on Easter. But at least it looks nice.