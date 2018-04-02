17-year-old killed after vehicle crashes into Tipton County creek

Matt McKinney
1:16 PM, Apr 2, 2018
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A 17-year-old was killed when his vehicle crashed into a Tipton County creek Friday.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of E. County Road 500 N. 

Emergency crews found a vehicle upside down in a creek. They tried to open the vehicle's door, but couldn't due to the water and vehicle conditions. 

The vehicle was removed, and 17-year-old Kaleb Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren't sure why the vehicle left the road, but believe speed was a contributing factor. 

