Uber offering free rides for St. Patrick's Day

INDIANAPOLIS -- To encourage people to not drink and drive for the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday, Uber is offering free rides Saturday into Sunday.

On St. Patrick's Day, users can enter the promo code INDYSTPATS into the Uber app, and get one free ride of up to $15. The promo lasts from 11 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

In 2016 alone, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period across the country.

“We applaud Uber giving free rides to people in Indianapolis on St. Patrick’s Day, one of the most dangerous holidays on our roads,” said Mothers Against Drunk Driving National President Colleen Sheehey-Church. “Designating a driver is an important part of our campaign to eliminate drunk driving and I urge people who drink alcohol to opt out of driving and instead use an Uber or call a non-drinking friend to get home safe.”

