Man shot, killed outside popular Richmond pub

RICHMOND, Ind. -- A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning outside a popular Richmond pub.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North E Street just after midnight for a report of a person shot outside the E Street Pub.

When they arrived they found Lamont Dunnom suffering from a gunshot wound. Dunnom was taken to Reid Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department. Anyone with information about the crime should contact them at 765-983-7247.

