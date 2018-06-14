Richmond, Indiana homicide suspect arrested in Speedway

RICHMOND, Ind. -- A man accused of killing a Richmond, Indiana high school student was arrested this week in Speedway, Indiana.

Austin Neathery was arrested Wednesday near an apartment complex by US Marshals in Speedway. He is accused of killing Antwone-Tremell Montre Carpenter on May 29.

Carptenter was homecoming king at Richmond High School, and would have graduated over the weekend.

The Richmond Police Department had issued a warrant for Neathery's arrest, and had been in contact with the Marshals since that warrant was issued. The exact details of Neathery's apprehension by the US Marshals are unknown, according to a press release from the Richmond Police Department.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

MORE TOP STORIES | Teacher, student wounded when another student opened fire at Noblesville middle school | Science teacher Jason Seaman being called a hero for stopping school shooter | Noblesville teacher shot 3 times while stopping shooter released from the hospital | Family of girl wounded in Noblesville school shooting thanks everyone for prayers | Man found dead in tent in parking lot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway identified

Top Trending Videos