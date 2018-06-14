Richmond, Indiana homicide suspect arrested in Speedway

RICHMOND, Ind. -- A man accused of killing a Richmond, Indiana high school student was arrested this week in Speedway, Indiana.
Austin Neathery was arrested Wednesday near an apartment complex by US Marshals in Speedway. He is accused of killing Antwone-Tremell Montre Carpenter on May 29.
Carptenter was homecoming king at Richmond High School, and would have graduated over the weekend.
The Richmond Police Department had issued a warrant for Neathery's arrest, and had been in contact with the Marshals since that warrant was issued. The exact details of Neathery's apprehension by the US Marshals are unknown, according to a press release from the Richmond Police Department.
Anybody with information about the case is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.