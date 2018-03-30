3-year-old tearfully reacts to Detroit Tigers postponing Opening Day

Mostly Cloudy
The news of Opening Day being postponed was a disappointment for many, but one 3-year-old was especially upset. Harper, who watches Tigers games with her mother, Ashley Aichler, was in tears over the fact that she wouldn't get to see the team "play ball" on Thursday. Watch the full video above, taken by Harper's grandmother Dianna Canupp.
