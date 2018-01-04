4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 12°
LO: -6°
Screen shot of USGS data.
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday in Berkeley, California, according to a preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit at 2:39 a.m. local time (5:39 a.m. ET), jolting the densely populated San Francisco Bay Area.
The epicenter was near the Berkeley-Oakland boundary, and the shaking was felt throughout the Bay Area. The depth of the earthquake was about 8 miles, according to the USGS.
The Hayward Fault passes through Berkeley and extends through several cities on the east side of the Bay Area.