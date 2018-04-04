Baltimore senior accepted to all eight 8 Ivy League colleges

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:03AM EDT expiring April 4 at 12:03PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:59AM EDT expiring April 6 at 1:03AM EDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:59AM EDT expiring April 6 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Madison

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:59AM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:58AM EDT in effect for: Owen

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:59AM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:27PM EDT in effect for: Howard

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:59AM EDT expiring April 6 at 3:30AM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Madison

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:59AM EDT expiring April 5 at 2:34AM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, Marion

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:59AM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:58AM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 6:26AM EDT expiring April 5 at 6:40AM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 6:26AM EDT expiring April 5 at 6:40AM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:08PM EDT expiring April 4 at 5:09PM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 8 at 10:43PM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Decatur

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 7 at 2:30AM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 5 at 1:27AM EDT in effect for: Marion

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:36AM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 10:24PM EDT in effect for: Montgomery, Parke

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 11 at 9:30AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 13 at 11:20PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 6 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Marion

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 6 at 1:04PM EDT in effect for: Clay, Greene

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 6 at 7:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 8 at 10:08PM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 9:20PM EDT in effect for: Marion

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 9 at 3:30AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 7 at 10:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 11 at 9:17PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 6 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Tippecanoe

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Hendricks, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:03PM EDT in effect for: Henry, Rush, Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 13 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 7 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 7 at 5:25PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Randolph

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 13 at 9:30PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 9 at 3:42PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 9:34PM EDT in effect for: Putnam