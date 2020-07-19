Menu

Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue as pandemic grows

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this May 22, 2020, file photo the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through heavy fog in Washington. With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and a grim rising death toll, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the coronavirus pandemic worsening, it's clear that the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in March was only the start.

Even though it was the biggest rescue of its kind in U.S. history, Congress returns to work Monday to try to draft another one.

The current round of aid is running out. Extra employment benefits expire and so does a federal eviction freeze.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is poised to roll out his $1 trillion-plus proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi already has pushed through a more sweeping $3 trillion effort.

Big spending that Congress hoped to avoid now seems inevitable.

