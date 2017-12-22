Controversial Trump environmental nomination back to square one

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Kathleen Hartnett-White was just one vote away from becoming the White House’s top environmental advisor. But Thursday night, her nomination was sent back to the White House after weeks of controversy stemming from her record on the environment.
Now, President Trump will have to re-nominate her in 2018 to lead the Council on Environmental Quality and begin the process over after a rarely exercised procedural move from Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), the top Democrat on the Environmental and Public Works Committee.
“Ms. White’s concerning record, unacceptable statements and shockingly poor performance before the EPW Committee last month have elicited serious concerns on both sides of the aisle and all across the country,” said Carper in a statement. “I am pleased that Ms. White’s nomination has been returned to the White House, and I am hopeful that President Trump will seize on the opportunity to start the new year and the new session of Congress off on the right foot by nominating a new and better qualified candidate to lead this consequential office.”
During her testimony before the committee,White, the former chair of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), denied a role in under reporting radiation contamination in Texas drinking water. She told senators, “I would never, ever tell staff to under report health hazards. That’s the only statement I wanted to make.”