A rarity: Cricket goes live in Vanuatu in the South Pacific
Ron Zwiers/AP
In this May, 2019, photo provided by the Vanuatu Cricket Association players celebrate during a women's cricket match in Port Vila, Vanuatu. The tropical island in the South Pacific is very likely to be the only venue in the world hosting a competitive cricket final on Saturday, as most international sport remains shuttered around the globe. (Ron Zwiers/Vanuatu Cricket Association via AP)
By:
The Associated Press
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated2020-04-25 13:20:51-04
PORT VILA, Vanuatu (AP) — Overnight rain couldn't prevent Vanuatu from producing a rarity in these coronavirus-restricted times — a live sporting event.
The tropical islands in the South Pacific were the only venue in the world hosting a competitive sports final, as most international sports remain shuttered.
Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz invited anyone missing live action to tune in to a live stream of their women's club championship finals.
Deitz says there were more than 350,000 views of a men's 10-over exhibition match and the women's Twenty20 final won by the undefeated Mele Bulls.
