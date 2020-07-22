Menu

Actress Anna Camp talks about contracting COVID-19, ‘it can happen to anyone’

Anna Camp opened up in an Instagram post about her recent COVID-19 diagnosis, and pleads with her followers to wear a mask.

She says she believes she contracted the virus the one time she didn’t wear a mask. Camp says she was “incredibly safe”, wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

Then, “one time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

She describes being “extremely sick” for more than three weeks, and still experiencing lingering symptoms.

