Airport testing digital identity, more touchless options

A new technology is coming to airports to help with passenger screening from home to plane. Denver International Airport will soon be the first to test Daon’s IdentityX platform. It creates a digital identity for each passenger that can be used at kiosks and e-gates, then help travelers schedule times to go through security and get to terminals.

That digital identity, called Glide, will also include biometric data and be used for passengers to show their health status using a badge on their cell phone. Down the road, the platform could also mean touchless payments at stores and restaurants.

“So what we're trying to do is allow people before they come to the airport, maybe for the first time or maybe for every time, to really begin to feel confident that they can control the time and space elements of their journey,” said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer at Denver International Airport.

The same technology can be used to improve safety for the thousands of staff and TSA officers that come and go from the airport every day.