Airport testing digital identity, more touchless options

FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, a TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus, according to published reports. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jul 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-08 18:29:01-04

A new technology is coming to airports to help with passenger screening from home to plane. Denver International Airport will soon be the first to test Daon’s IdentityX platform. It creates a digital identity for each passenger that can be used at kiosks and e-gates, then help travelers schedule times to go through security and get to terminals.

That digital identity, called Glide, will also include biometric data and be used for passengers to show their health status using a badge on their cell phone. Down the road, the platform could also mean touchless payments at stores and restaurants.

“So what we're trying to do is allow people before they come to the airport, maybe for the first time or maybe for every time, to really begin to feel confident that they can control the time and space elements of their journey,” said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer at Denver International Airport.

The same technology can be used to improve safety for the thousands of staff and TSA officers that come and go from the airport every day.

