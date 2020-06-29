Amazon providing ‘thank you’ bonus for its front-line workers

Amazon is providing its front-line workers a bonus as a “thank you” amid an influx of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Monday.

The bonuses range from $150 for Amazon Flex drivers to $3,000 for Delivery Service Partner owners. The bonuses will be paid to employees who worked the entire month of June, the company said.

“My thanks and gratitude for the truly remarkable commitment to customers you have shown throughout this journey. I have never been more proud of our teams,” said Dave Clark, SVP WW Operations.

Amazon announced the following bonuses for its employees:

· $500 for full-time Amazon employees, Whole Foods Market employees, and Delivery Service Partner drivers

· $250 for part-time Amazon employees, Whole Foods Market employees, and Delivery Service Partner drivers

· $1,000 for all front-line Amazon and Whole Foods Market leaders

· $3,000 for our Delivery Service Partner owners

· $150 for each Amazon Flex driver with more than 10 hours in June

Amazon said it added 175,000 employees since the beginning the pandemic.

