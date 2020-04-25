Menu

AP Source: NBA facilities will begin to reopen Friday

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is introduced during an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, near Tokyo. Silver said in an interview Saturday, March 21, 2020 that the league is considering all options, best-case, worst-case and countless ideas in between, as it tries to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel as some states have begun to ease up on their stay-at-home restrictions.

“Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The NBA season hasn't been played since the season was suspended March 11.

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and individual sessions only, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.

