As professional sports return, New York to ban fans in stadiums statewide

New York State has issued guidance on professional sports competitions as part of Phase Four of the New York Forward program.

The state says professional sports can resume in the state, but with no fans.

"Ensure that no live audience, fans, or spectators are allowed to attend or permitted to enter any professional sports venue, even if an outdoor venue. Prohibit fans from congregating outside the venue and implement a security plan to safely disperse any individuals that gather outside of the venue," the guidance states.

Several guidelines will also be in place for team staff, athletes and venue personnel such as:

Maintaining six feet of distance whenever possible.

Wearing appropriate face coverings whenever possible.

Limiting the use of frequently shared spaces.

Limiting the number of individuals on site at a given time.

Ensuring all team staff, athletes, and venue personnel receive training on COVID-19 safety, proper hand hygiene, and cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Limiting the sharing of objects.

Providing and maintaining hand hygiene stations.

Conducting regular cleaning and disinfecting of the venue and equipment.

No sharing of food or personal items.

Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 for all athletes and essential team staff with regular player access 48 hours before a competition.

Daily health screenings for anyone entering the venue.

The state says this guidance does not apply to collegiate sports, horse racing or auto racing.

This article was written by Anthony Reyes for WKBW.