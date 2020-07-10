Bill Nye takes to TikTok to demonstrate why you should be wearing a face mask in public

Bill Nye the Science Guy has returned to his roots of explaining scientific concepts, but on a different platform – TikTok.

On Thursday, the former TV show host posted two videos on the platform, which is mostly used by younger people, to demonstrate why the public should wear masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In his first video, Nye starts by explaining why people in the scientific community want you to wear face coverings when you’re out in public.

“Face masks, like this one, prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system,” said Nye. “Blocking the movement of air is an old trick.”

Nye then demonstrates how scarfs can block the movement of air to keep our necks warm, but they don’t block air enough to stop his breath from blowing out a candle.

Afterwards, Nye brings out a homemade face mask with two layers of cloth and a pipe cleaner. Although the mask is simple, Nye says it “blocks the movement of air very effectively.” He tries to blow the candle out with the mask over his face, but he can’t.

“If you’re wearing one of these, you’re protecting yourself and those around you,” said Nye.

In his second video, Nye brings out an N95 mask, which are used to block particles in the medical community and by those cutting their lawns. He tries to blow the candle out again and it’s even more effective than the cloth face mask.

“So, the reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me, from you, and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system,” said Nye. “Everybody, this is a matter, literally, of life and death. And when I use the word literally, I mean literally.”

“So, when you’re out in public, please where a mask,” Nye ends.

Nye isn’t the only one advocating for face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health officials are also asking Americans to wear masks in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 133,000 people in the U.S. and the cases are continuing to grow.

A growing list of states are actually requiring residents to wear face coverings before leaving their homes.

