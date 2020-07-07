Chart breaks down how risky everyday activities are for contracting coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Medical Association has created a handy chart to help Americans determine how risky everyday activities are when it comes to contracting the novel coronavirus.

From opening the mail to going to a bar, TMA’s COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases have ranked activities on their risk level for COVID-19.

The activities are broken down into these levels: low risk, low-moderate risk, moderate risk, moderate-high risk, and high risk.

TMA says the levels are based on input from the physician members of the task force and the committee, who worked from the assumption that – no matter the activity – participants were taking as many safety precautions as they can.

No matter the activity, TMA says it’s best if you stay home if possible, wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance when you have to go out, and practice safe hand hygiene.

TMA’s task force is made up of 15 physicians who are experts and leaders in medicine, some of whom are in direct patient care.

The task force has researched and written in the neighborhood of 25 whitepapers and guidance documents to help inform Texas physicians as they battle the COVID-19 coronavirus. They created those papers and guidance to help inform and guide the more than 53,000 TMA members across the state as they battle the pandemic and care for Texas patients.

