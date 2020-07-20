Disney World closes mask loophole, bans eating and drinking while walking

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has closed a loophole that allowed guests not to wear face masks while walking around the park, if they were eating or drinking something.

In its updated guidelines, the amusement park says you may still remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, “but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”

Before the guidelines were updated, visitors were reportedly seen walking throughout the park with beverages and food, but without masks.

Face coverings are required for all guests at the park, ages 2 and up. The only other exception listed on the park’s website is while swimming.

Disney says all face coverings must be made with at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly but comfortably against the face, and be secured with ties or loops. Neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not permitted.

With COVID-19 continuing to spike, especially in Florida, some are criticizing Disney World for reopening took quickly. However, the park seems confident in the rules and regulations that have been put in place. Click here to learn more.

