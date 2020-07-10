Menu

Dog in Texas first animal in state with virus that causes coronavirus in humans
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 10, 2020
Officials with the Texas Animal Health Commission say a 2-year-old dog in Texas is the first animal in the state to be infected with the virus that causes the coronavirus in humans.

In a news release, the officials with the health commission said the Tarrant County dog was tested by a veterinary as a precaution after its owners had the virus.

“Based on current knowledge, there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, State Veterinarian in the release. “It’s always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would other people if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from infection.”

The veterinary says the dog is healthy.

There are now 12 other animals in the United States that have tested positive for the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Officials say routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time.

