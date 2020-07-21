Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar reversed course, now 'request' customers to wear masks

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A large billboard sign is displayed at a Dollar Tree store in Richland, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar reversed course, now 'request' customers to wear masks
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-21 11:40:15-04

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course with their mask requirement and are now "requesting" customers to wear them inside their stores.

On July 8, the retailer announced on their website that masks were required for anyone that was inside the store - associates, vendors, and customers, Forbes reported.

But in an update that was posted to their site on Thursday, the company is requesting masks to be worn.

But will "require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance," the company said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS