Dr. Fauci: U.S. could see between 100k to 200k deaths in coronavirus outbreak

Alex Brandon/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
As the White House looks for ways to restore normalcy in parts of the U.S., the government's foremost infection disease expert has a sober prognosis.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN the country could see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus and millions of infections.
He says the pandemic is such a “moving target” that it's hard to pin down such a forecast.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump refused to acknowledge the severity of the crisis early on. And she says that has cost lives.
