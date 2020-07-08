EPA: Some Lysol products can kill COVID-19 on surfaces in 2 minutes

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that some Lysol products could kill COVID-19 on surfaces in just two minutes.

In a press release, the agency said that Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist could effectively kill the coronavirus.

“EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in the release. “EPA's review of products tested against this virus marks an important milestone in President Trump’s all of the government approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19."

The agency said the Lysol products were the first products that had been reviewed by its laboratory testing data and approved label claims.