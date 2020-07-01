Menu

Feds warn of phony cards claiming face mask exemption

The Department of Justice issued a warning to the public not to fall for cards bearing the DOJ logo claiming exemption from state mask requirements amid the spread of COVID-19.

“Inaccurate flyers or other postings have been circulating on the web and via social media channels regarding the use of face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Department of Justice said. “Many of these notices included use of the Department of Justice seal and ADA phone number.”

According to the Department of Justice, the ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations.

According to CDC guidance, only children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance are encouraged not to wear face coverings.

