Fights to resume in Nicaragua because 'boxers have to eat'

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua is pressing forward on Saturday with an eight-fight boxing card before a live audience in Managua amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former world champion Rosendo Álvarez is promoting the bouts which are being televised.

Alvarez has dismissed the threat of the coronavirus.

The government says there have been only 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three deaths, though outside health officials are deeply skeptical.

The country's baseball and soccer leagues are still playing, too.