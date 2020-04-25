Fights to resume in Nicaragua because 'boxers have to eat'
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ESTEBAN FELIX/AP
Nicaragua's Rosendo Alvarez, two-time champ, collects donations for Erling Cubas, 9, who suffers from cancer and will be sent to the US for treatment, Managua, Nicaragua, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2004. Alvarez has requested the help of Oscar de la Hoya, the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Council. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
By:
The Associated Press
Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated2020-04-25 14:56:35-04
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua is pressing forward on Saturday with an eight-fight boxing card before a live audience in Managua amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Former world champion Rosendo Álvarez is promoting the bouts which are being televised.
Alvarez has dismissed the threat of the coronavirus.
The government says there have been only 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three deaths, though outside health officials are deeply skeptical.
The country's baseball and soccer leagues are still playing, too.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.