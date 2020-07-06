Menu

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood delay concert, will quarantine for 2 weeks

Invision
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019 - Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks perform "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle To You" at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 17:08:12-04

Musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are postponing a concert scheduled for Tuesday after someone in their camp was possibly exposed to coronavirus.

The concert, which will air on Facebook, will be held at a later date.

“While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus,” according to a post on Brooks’ official Facebook page. “To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern.-Team Garth & TeamTY”

On June 29, Brooks performed a “live” concert that could be viewed at drive-in theaters across America. Brooks said that nearly 350,000 fans attended the drive-in concerts.

