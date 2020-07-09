Georgia summer camp closes after staff tests positive for COVID-19

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta shut down both locations of its overnight summer camp after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then, other campers and staff have tested positive.

The local YMCA says Camp High Harbour learned a counselor at its Lake Burton location tested positive for coronavirus on June 24.

The counselor was immediately sent home, and camp leaders decided to close the Camp High Harbour campgrounds there and at Lake Allatoona.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says at least 30 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified from camps at those lakes.

The local YMCA notes the camp worked with the CDC and the American Camp Association when it was reopening the camp amid the pandemic.