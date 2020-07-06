Governors' companies among recipients of virus relief loans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data released Monday show governors who led state responses to the coronavirus pandemic were among beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19's economic effects.

The governors of at least seven states had ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

John Minchillo/AP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Speaking during a year-end interview at the Governor's Residence, the first-term Republican told The Associated Press that it's all part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A minor league baseball team part-owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s former medical practice, in which he’s still invested received a loan, per the Associated Press.

Steve Helber/AP Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as he announces his plans to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue during a news conference Thursday June. 4, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Associated Press reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom’s winery and hospitality company PlumpJack Management Group LLC, , received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000

Eric Risberg/AP FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Plumpjack Wine & Spirits store, in San Francisco, part of the Plumpjack Group collection of wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquors stores. ncoming California governor Gavin Newsom says he'll give up control of his wine and hospitality business to avoid conflicts of interest. Spokesman Nathan Click says Newsom is transferring the title and control of his PlumpJack Group to a blind trust. PlumpJack Group includes four hotels; four Napa Valley wineries; several bars and restaurants; two wine and liquor stores in San Francisco; and an online liquor store. Newsom also plans to publicly release his tax returns every year he's governor. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Both Republicans and Democrats, their associated companies' loans ranged from $150,000 to more than $11 million.

The businesses tied to the governors of California, Ohio, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia included an investment company, a communications company. a winery, a minor league baseball team, and a governor's former medical practice.