Governors' companies among recipients of virus relief loans
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This Sept. 15, 2019, file photo shows The Greenbrier resort nestled in the mountains in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. At least six of billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, including the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive members-only club linked to the resort. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Associated Press
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jul 06, 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data released Monday show governors who led state responses to the coronavirus pandemic were among beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19's economic effects.
The governors of at least seven states had ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
A minor league baseball team part-owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s former medical practice, in which he’s still invested received a loan, per the Associated Press.
The Associated Press reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom’s winery and hospitality company PlumpJack Management Group LLC, , received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000
Both Republicans and Democrats, their associated companies' loans ranged from $150,000 to more than $11 million.
The businesses tied to the governors of California, Ohio, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia included an investment company, a communications company. a winery, a minor league baseball team, and a governor's former medical practice.
