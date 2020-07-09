Heading to Starbucks? Bring a mask

As local municipalities and states decide whether to mandate facial coverings, Starbucks has decided all of their company-owned locations within the U.S. will require them.

In a statement posted Thursday , Starbucks said they will require all customers to wear facial coverings beginning July 15.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “It is our responsibility to protect our partners and comply with local public health mandates. As such, our partners have the right and responsibility to refuse service to customers who are not wearing facial coverings.”