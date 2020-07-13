Hong Kong Disneyland closing again due to COVID-19 concerns, reports say

HONG KONG – Hong Kong Disneyland is closing again due to COVID-19 concerns, according to multiple reports.

In a statement obtained by CNN and CNBC, a Disney spokesperson said the resort will temporarily close starting on July 15.

Disney says the closure is in line with COVID-19 prevention efforts that government and public health authorities are implementing across Hong Kong as the area experiences a spike in coronavirus cases.

The spokesperson added that the resort’s hotels will remain open with “adjusted levels of services.”

The closure comes less than a month after the park reopened to visitors on June 18 after first closing in January, when the coronavirus pandemic began in China.

When the park reopened, officials implemented a list of health and safety measures, including social distancing in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and other facilities. Character experiences with close interaction were also suspended. And visitors were required to wear masks.

The Hong Kong attraction was the second Disney-themed park to reopen worldwide, behind Shanghai Disneyland. The latest to reopen was Disney World in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.

Many are concerned about Disney World reopening as Florida continues to report major spikes in COVID-19. Just Sunday, the state shattered the national record for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases. California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.