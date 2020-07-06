Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A line of cars is reflected in the sunglasses of Evans Adonis, Director, Membership Sales for the Miami Marlins baseball team at a food and mask distribution site put on by the Miami Marlins baseball organization, Monday, June 29, 2020, outside Marlins Park stadium in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 19:28:25-04

Hospitals are fast approaching capacity a number of states, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

The dour news comes as the U.S. emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.

To dampen the spread, Miami-Dade County closed all beaches over the July Fourth holiday. The beaches are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Miami-Dade County has had more than 1,000 deaths and 48,000 COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS