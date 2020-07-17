Hug wall made of shower curtains allows for safe embrace

The pandemic is requiring social distancing from friends and family, leaving many craving physical contact with those they care about. A woman in New Jersey has a clever solution: shower curtains.

Melissa Molnar reportedly created a so-called “hug wall” from plastic shower curtains with two arm holes on each side to allow people to embrace.

Molnar’s children haven’t been able to hug their grandmother since the pandemic started, so she created the hug wall to celebrate a recent birthday.