Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez tests positive for COVID-19

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez says she has tested positive for the new coronavirus but feels strong and will continue working from isolation.

She is the third Latin American leader to be infected in recent weeks.

Her infection comes amid a spike in cases in the Andean nation, which has banned mass gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus.

Áñez wrote on her Twitter account Thursday: “I feel good, I feel strong, I will continue to work virtually from my isolation.”

Other Latin American leaders who have had bouts with COVID-19 include Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.