Michigan convent loses 13 nuns to COVID-19 with 12 sisters dying in the same month

A convent in Livonia, Michigan, is mourning the loss of 13 nuns to the coronavirus. The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice, or Felician Sisters, lost 12 nuns to the virus between April 10 (Good Friday) and May 12, according to the Global Sisters Report publication.

A 13th nun succumbed to the illness in June. Additionally, 18 sisters at the convent contracted the deadly novel coronavirus.

"We couldn't contain the grief and the sorrow and the emotional impact," Sr. Noel Marie Gabriel, director of clinical health services for the Felician Sisters of North America, told a reporter with Global Sisters Report. "We went through the motions of doing what we had to do, but that month was like a whole different way of life. That was our most tragic time. It was a month of tragedy and sorrow and mourning and grieving."

This article was written by Cara Ball for WXYZ.