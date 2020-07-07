More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease

As baseball nears the two-week countdown to the start of its delayed season, the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep more players off the field. The latest big name to be sidelined by a positive test for the virus is Eduardo Rodriguez. He was expected to start on opening day for the Boston Red Sox.

The San Francisco Giants suspended workouts at Oracle Park as they awaited the results of weekend tests. The Chicago Cubs’ workout was delayed. Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec also tested positive for the virus.

The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros resumed workouts after canceling practices on Monday because of testing delays.

Last week, MLB and the MLBPA jointly announced on Friday that 31 players tested positive for COVID-19 amid the first round of tests as players resume training ahead of this year’s shortened season.

Teams began working out last week at ballparks across the US as the coronavirus-shortened season is slated to get underway in three weeks. As part of MLB’s plan to resume, players and support staff will be frequently tested for the virus.

