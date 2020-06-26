More than a dozen US states now require masks to be worn while in public

With coronavirus cases ramping up in a number of US states, more than a dozen US governors have issued mandates to wear masks while in public settings.

Tuesday marked the most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day in two months, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

While a number of states had previously mandated masks in many public spaces, several more have been added to the list in recent days. Requiring face coverings are largely being seen as a way to avoid reinstituting stay-at-home orders, which most states implemented during the spring.

Researchers from the University of Washington said on Wednesday that a projected 33,000 American lives would be saved between now and October if 95% of the population wore masks in public settings.

Last month, a study in the Lancet found that the use of masks and respirators by those infected with the virus reduced the risk of spreading the infection by 85%. The authors analyzed data that showed that N95 respirators in healthcare settings were up to 96% effective. Other masks were found to be 77% effective.

The following states generally require masks to be worn by teenagers and adults in all retail and food service locations:

California – June 18, 2020

Connecticut – April 20, 2020

Delaware – May 1, 2020

District of Columbia – May 16

Illinois – April 30

Maine – April 29

Maryland – April 18

Massachusetts – May 6

Nevada – June 24

New Mexico – May 15

New York – April 15

North Carolina – June 26

Pennsylvania – April 18

Rhode Island – May 8

