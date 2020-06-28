Menu

Number of confirmed worldwide cases of COVID-19 pass 10 million mark

AP
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jun 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-28 09:55:22-04

Confirmed worldwide cases of the novel coronavirus broke the 10 million mark on Sunday morning, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 500,000 people have died after contracting the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. As of Sunday morning, there were about 499,000 confirmed deaths linked t the virus.

The vast majority of confirmed cases and death have occurred in the U.S. More than 2.5 million people in the U.S. are confirmed to have contracted the virus — representing one-fourth of all worldwide cases. More than 125,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19.

The milestone comes as the U.S. experiences a new surge in cases. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all saw at least 40,000 new COVID-19 infections — the highest ever recorded since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

