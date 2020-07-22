Ohio brewery says it's shutting its doors because customers refuse to take COVID-19 seriously

CLEVELAND — A popular beer joint in Cleveland is closing its doors to keep its employees safe because some customers refuse to follow rules on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Forest City Brewery made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"It pains us to inform you that we will be closed to the public as of 7/22/20. We did our very best to do the right thing and protect the health of our employees, our customers and our neighborhood for the past 2 months," the establishment said on Facebook.

According to the brewery, employees, "had a hard time dealing with people who refuse to wear masks, social distance, or follow the rules set forth by the city of Cleveland and the State of Ohio."

The brewery stated that even though its doors are closing, it will continue to serve the community by selling cans and growlers in the future.

"Until then, stay safe Cleveland, we will miss you and see you when it is safe again, and people start acting in a responsible manner," the brewery stated.

This article was written by Drew Scofield for WEWS.