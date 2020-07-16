Oklahoma governor says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced at a news conference on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stitt said the illnesses started as feeling achy, but reported no other symptoms. He is working from home and will remain in quarantine until Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye says it is okay to return.

Stitt and Frye also gave an update on COVID-19 in Oklahoma. They said data showed that Oklahoma's positive rate is less than the national average for positive cases.

Data also showed that hospitals have supplies stockpiled and the hospitalization rate in the state is going down.

Oklahoma coronavirus cases are rising. The highest single-day total was reported on July 15 with 1,075 cases. As of July 14, a total of 432 Oklahomans have passed from the virus.

Health officials urged Oklahomans to practice safety precautions by wearing a mask in public places, washing hands and practice social distancing.

KJRH first reported this story.