Pence heads to Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana just as the state is re-emerging as a national hot spots for the coronavirus.

He's scheduled to meet Tuesday with Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation and state health officials to talk about Louisiana’s response to the pandemic.

One person he won't see is Attorney General Jeff Landry, who tested positive ahead of the Pence visit and is in quarantine.

Louisiana's confirmed caseload is growing fast, and its infection and hospitalization rates are surging.

Edwards enacted a statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older that took effect Monday and bars are back to take-out and delivery only.