Pence urges school reopening in Louisiana amid virus surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence insisted schools should reopen to in-person instruction for students in a visit to Louisiana.
The state has reemerged as one of the nation's hot spots for the coronavirus only months after signs pointed to a successful outbreak response.
The Republican vice president appeared at Louisiana State University with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders.
Pence described the nation as "in a much better position today to deal with the pandemic" even as virus cases surge across much of the country.
Louisiana isn't taking the wide-open approach sought by Pence.
Schools are planning a mix of online and in-person learning this fall.