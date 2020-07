Vice President Mike Pence will hold a briefing with the White House on Wednesday.

Pence and health officials will brief the nation at the Department of Education in Washington.

The briefing comes as the U.S. nears 3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and cases are spiking in many states across the country.

On Tuesday, the IHME released new figures that also showed the hospitalizations linked to the virus are also on the rise.

