President Trump holds coronavirus briefing for third straight day

President Donald Trump is expected to take questions for the third straight day from the White House briefing room. Thursday’s news briefing with Trump is expected to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Trump reinstituted coronavirus briefings earlier this week after a nearly three-month hiatus. Trump suspended the briefings following an exchange involving the president and members of the coronavirus task force when he inquired about consuming disinfectants to kill off the virus.

Unlike news conferences from early the spring, recent briefings have not included members of the coronavirus task force. Trump said that members of the task force remain engaged in advising the president.

“And I’m giving the information to you, and I think it’s probably a very concise way of doing it,” Trump said about excluding members such as Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci from briefings. “It seems to be working out very well.”

