Reports: Secret Service members assigned to VP Pence tested positive for coronavirus

CNN and the New York Times both reported on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence’s several members of the Secret Service’s team tested positive for the virus during his recent trip to Arizona.

CNN reported that eight members of Pence’s team had positive COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that two members of Pence’s Secret Service travel team tested positive.

The Secret Service has not confirmed the reports.

Pence had planned an event in Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday. Instead, Pence made a brief visit to Phoenix on Wednesday to meet with public health officials.

CNN reported that the eight members of Pence’s team remained holed up in Arizona as of Friday evening, citing two sources.

The reports come as both Pence and President Donald Trump have ramped up their public schedules, holding rallies and public events. The events come after both Pence and Trump largely remained in the Washington, D.C.., area during the spring as the coronavirus began to spread in earnest nationally.

As Friday’s reports surfaced, Trump, along with the usual large contingent of Secret Service employees, traveled to Mount Rushmore for a firework display.

