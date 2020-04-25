Starting May 1, NBA opening practice facilities for some teams

The NBA hasn't played a game since suspending their season back on March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel as some states have begun to ease up on their stay-at-home restrictions.

"Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Georgia is reopening , which will affect the Atlanta Hawks.

Oklahoma is reopening May 1 , which will affect the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players voluntarily for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited," Wojnarowski reported.

Wojnarowski added that organizations want players playing and practicing in safe, clean team environments.

Larger group workouts will still be prohibited, NBA officials told Wojnarowski.