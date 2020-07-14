Menu

Telluride Film Festival canceled due to pandemic

ED ANDRIESKI/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2001, file photo, a view of Telluride, Colo. appears nestled in a valley from the top of Mount St. Sophia. The Telluride Film Festival, the annual film retreat held in the Colorado mountains and one of the fall movie season's top launching pads, has been canceled. Festival organizers said Tuesday that its 47th edition, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, has been scuttled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski/File)
NEW YORK (AP) — An annual film retreat held in the Colorado mountains has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telluride Film Festival is one of the fall movie season's top launching pads.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the festival's 47th edition, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, has been scuttled due to COVID-19.

Through much of the summer, Telluride had clung to hopes that cancellation wouldn't be necessary.

But with infections spiking throughout much of the South and West, they made what they called a "heartbreaking and unanimous" decision.

Telluride is part of a late summer-early fall foursome of major festivals, along with the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the New York Film Festival.

