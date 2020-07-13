Travelers to New York under quarantine must give up contact information or face fine

NEW YORK — Travelers from states with a high rate of coronavirus transmission are now required to provide contact information upon entering New York, or they could face a hefty fine.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the emergency order during a coronavirus briefing on Monday in an effort to enforce the state’s travel advisory, which mandates travelers from designated states to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in New York.

Travelers who do not comply could face a $2,000 fine and a hearing for a court-ordered quarantine.

Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the travel advisory in late June as the number of coronavirus cases began to surge in other parts of the country.

“We worked really hard to get the viral transmission rate down, and we don’t want to see it go up,” Cuomo had said of the decision to implement the advisory.

The travel advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics are monitored on a seven-day rolling average.

The advisory also applies to tri-state area residents who are traveling back to their home state from areas with a high rate of transmission.

As of July 7, there were 19 states that meet the criteria:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

