Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it.

Some advisers are advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe. This comes Congress is compiling the next COVID-19 relief bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday schooling will be a priority in the coming package. Senate Democrats have proposed a $430 billion education stabilization plan.

But the Republican leader has not said how much Congress is willing to spend. He's wary of high-dollar spending that will run into resistance from GOP senators.

Vice President Mike Pence assured governors on a private call that talks are underway for “additional” education funds from Congress, and he repeated that at a higher education event in Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.