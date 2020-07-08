Trump threatens to withhold federal funds for schools that don't reopen in the fall

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal money if schools don’t reopen in the fall.

He says the guidelines that his own federal health officials have created for schools to reopen are impractical and expensive.

Trump isn't saying what funds would be cut off or what authority he had to make the move. Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, Trump argues that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools “with no problems.”

He's also repeating his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons, not because of coronavirus risks.

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020