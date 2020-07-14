U.S.-Canada border closure extended to August 21

The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until August 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News is reporting.

The ban on non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 20, was set to expire on July 21.

Travel restrictions do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between both countries. Commercial crossings for trade and commerce will continue as usual.

Family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents can cross the border into Canada but must stay in the country for at least 15 days.